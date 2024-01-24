Hillary Clinton Says Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Are ‘More Than Kenough’ After ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs

“While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” the former secretary of state says 

Hillary Clinton
Getty Images

Hillary Clinton showed her support for actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, after they were snubbed for Best Actress and Best Director nominations for their work on “Barbie.” 

In a post on X, Clinton addressed Robbie and Gerwig, saying “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.“

“You’re both so much more than Kenough,” Clinton wrote. 

The internet defended the “Barbie” director and star after the Academy Award nominations came out on Tuesday. Many critics questioned the logic in the absence of Robbie from Best Actress and Gerwig from Best Director. 

In a statement, Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Barbie,” expressed gratitude for his recognition, but noted disappointment for the snubs. 

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” his statement read.

barbie-ryan-gosling-margot-robbie-greta-gerwig
Read Next
'Barbie' Star Ryan Gosling 'Disappointed' in Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscar Snub: 'There Is No Barbie Movie' Without Them

He continued, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Barbie” scored a total of eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Gerwig did receive a nod in the Adapted Screenplay category, alongside co-writer and husband Noah Baumbach. Though Robbie didn’t land an individual acting nomination, as a producer of the film, she is included in the running for the Best Picture category. 

America Ferrera received a Supporting Actress nomination, which Gosling noted in his statement saying, “I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Barbie
Read Next
'Barbie' Will Compete at the Oscars as an Adapted Screenplay

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.