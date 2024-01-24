Hillary Clinton showed her support for actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, after they were snubbed for Best Actress and Best Director nominations for their work on “Barbie.”

In a post on X, Clinton addressed Robbie and Gerwig, saying “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.“

“You’re both so much more than Kenough,” Clinton wrote.

The internet defended the “Barbie” director and star after the Academy Award nominations came out on Tuesday. Many critics questioned the logic in the absence of Robbie from Best Actress and Gerwig from Best Director.

In a statement, Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Barbie,” expressed gratitude for his recognition, but noted disappointment for the snubs.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” his statement read.

He continued, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Barbie” scored a total of eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Gerwig did receive a nod in the Adapted Screenplay category, alongside co-writer and husband Noah Baumbach. Though Robbie didn’t land an individual acting nomination, as a producer of the film, she is included in the running for the Best Picture category.

America Ferrera received a Supporting Actress nomination, which Gosling noted in his statement saying, “I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”