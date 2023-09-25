Hillary Clinton pulled no punches when asked about the impeachment inquiry against President Biden, telling MSNBC host Jen Psaki that there’s “no there there” and calling Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy “too weak” to stand up to his base.

“In fact, it seems they know there’s no there there. And sadly, the speaker of the house is too weak to stand up against the most rabid block of his members who don’t care what the truth or the facts are,” Clinton said. “They just want to be able to grandstand and be able to cause President Biden problems. It’s not a real threat, it’s a terrible bother.”

Clinton likened the impeachment inquiry to when she voted on immigration reform as part of the Senate. Despite approval from the majority, she recalled that when the time came, the House of Representatives did not take up the bill.

“They don’t want a solution to what’s happening on the border. They want a political problem that they can try to use for their own benefit,” Clinton said. “That’s what this is to keep the base, whoever that is in some parts of our country, all riled up while they make up stuff that has no basis in fact.”

She then went on to say the “only way” to get through this “is by defeating them.”

The impeachment inquiry against Biden revolves around the claim that President Biden profited from the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. In its search, the Republican-led House of Representatives has yet to find any hard evidence for these claims, but McCarthy has defended criticisms of this inquiry, stating that the point of the inquiry is to find proof. The House Oversight Committee has set a date for its first hearing for Thursday.

The inquiry came as there are currently four different indictments against former President Donald Trump in-process. During his single term in office, Trump was impeached twice but was acquitted on all counts by the Senate.