Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny’s ‘State of Terror’ to Be Adapted Into Film by Madison Wells

Following a competitive bidding situation, Gigi Pritzker’s indie production company Madison Wells has acquired rights to develop a feature film adaptation of “State of Terror,” a thriller novel by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and author Louise Penny, the company announced on Thursday.

“State of Terror” centers on novice Secretary of State Ellen Adams, who is unexpectedly brought into the administration by a newly-elected president, her political and personal adversary. Events soon erupt that sweep her into a world of global intrigue and diplomacy where the stakes could not be higher and the potential consequences, both personal and global, could not be greater.

Both Clinton and Penny will serve as executive producers as well as consultants on the film. Clinton will produce via her HiddenLight Productions banner founded by Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton. Gigi Pritzker and Head of Film and TV Rachel Shane will produce for Madison Wells.

Jointly published by St. Martin’s Press and Simon & Schuster, “State of Terror” became an instant New York Times bestseller, debuting at No.1 on the list after its release last October.

Madison Wells, founded by Pritzer in 2015, has produced projects ranging from the Broadway musicals “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Hadestown” to National Geographic’s limited series “Genius” to the immersive art experience “Nevermore Park.” The veteran producer’s credits also include “Drive,” “Ender’s Game” and “Hell or High Water”

“I am thrilled that my production company, HiddenLight, and I will be working with Madison Wells on this project,” Clinton said in a statement. “It’s particularly exciting to be collaborating with such a talented team of women and we couldn’t be more excited to see this story come to life.”

Clinton is repped by Bob Barnett and Michael O’Connor of Williams & Connolly and Tara Kole of Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett and Kole. Penny is repped by David Gernert at the Gernert Company, WME and Eric Brown. WME also represents HiddenLight.