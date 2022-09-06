We've Got Hollywood Covered
Hillary Clinton Returns to ‘But Her Emails’: ‘I Had Zero Emails That Were Classified’

The former secretary of state responds after the GOP tries to bring her into the controversy over Trump having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

| September 6, 2022 @ 1:20 PM
Hillary Clinton (Getty Images)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has weighed in on recent comparisons between her use of a private email server to former president Donald Trump’s possession of classified documents, recovered recently at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again,” she wrote on Twitter. “There’s even a Clinton Standard. The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”

“[Former FBI Director James] Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails,” Clinton continued in a Twitter thread. “Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails.”

The FBI investigated allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server Clinton used during her tenure as secretary of state. Investigators, however, concluded there was no “deliberate mishandling” of classified documents.

Among the members of the GOP who tried to draw a link between Clinton and Trump were Sen. John Cornyn, who tweeted, “Democrats and the FBI created the Hillary Clinton standard for non-prosecution of mishandling classified information. Will Donald Trump be held to a different standard?”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also recently told Fox News that if Trump were to be prosecuted for “mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle” there would be “riots in the streets.”

In early August, Trump announced, and the Associated Press confirmed, that the FBI had conducted a raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. At the time, 103 classified documents were discovered to be in his possession.

