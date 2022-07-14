Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s Docuseries ‘Gutsy’ Gets September Premiere Date on Apple TV+

“Gutsy,” the new docuseries from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, has landed a premiere date.

A year-and-a-half after it was announced that Apple TV+ had picked up the docuseries event, it’s now been given a premiere date of Sept. 9.

“Gutsy” follows the Clinton women “they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy,” per a logline from Apple TV+. “The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.”

The docuseries will span eight episodes. It will include intimate conversations with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson to name a few.

The series, which was announced in Dec. 2020, is based on their New York Times bestseller “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

“Gutsy” is produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are executive producers alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai. Chai is the showrunner. Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone are producers. Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie are consulting producers.

This is not Hillary Clinton’s first foray into streaming. “Hillary,” a documentary about the former Secretary of State, which was released in 2020, is available to stream on Hulu.