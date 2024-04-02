Hillary Clinton Tells Voters Disappointed in Choice Between Trump and Biden to ‘Get Over Yourself’ | Video

Hillary Clinton told Jimmy Fallon on Monday that voters disappointed in the choices for the 2024 presidential election need to “get over” themselves and get out to vote.

Clinton joined “The Tonight Show” to discuss the new Broadway show “Suffs,” which she produced. The new musical is based on the American women’s suffrage movement, focused mainly on the events leading up to the ratification of the nineteenth amendment to the Constitution.

After some lighthearted conversation about Clinton’s Easter celebrations, Fallon said “Can we talk about the upcoming presidential election?”

“Oh, no,” Clinton quipped. “Let’s stick with the Easter bunny.”

“We have to,” Fallon insisted. “I mean, it’s Trump versus Biden.”

“What do you say to voters who are upset that those are the two choices?” Fallon asked.

“Get over yourself,” Clinton replied bluntly. “Those are the two choices.”

Clinton then added, “It’s kind of like one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies.”

“I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice,” Clinton continued. “But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake.”

Clinton said that this election would answer “existential questions,” like “What kind of country we’re going to have, what kind of democracy we’re going to have.”

“People who blow that off are not paying attention, because it’s not like Trump — his enablers, his empowers, his allies — are not telling us what they want to do,” Clinton said. “I mean, they’re pretty clear about what kind of country they want.”

“Get out there and vote,” Fallon agreed.