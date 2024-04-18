Netflix’s “Hit Man” is almost ready to strike.

The romantic thriller, which debuted on the festival circuit last fall and charmed an adoring Sundance audience earlier this year, premieres on the streaming service on June 7. And ahead of its release, a new trailer dropped Thursday, encouraging you to fall in love with several versions of Glen Powell’s supposed killer. Watch it above.

Powell, who cowrote the screenplay with director Richard Linklater (their fourth collaboration), plays Gary Johnson, a mild-mannered college professor who does part-time work with the local police department. Soon enough, though, he starts going undercover, ensnaring folks who are trying to hire an assassin (usually to off a family member, ex-lover or old boss). That leads to an unusual romantic scenario, as he falls in love with a woman (a radiant Adria Arjona), who is attempting to employ him to off her abusive husband. Things get considerably more complicated from there.

The movie is based on “Hit Man,” a Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth (who also wrote the story Linklater’s “Bernie” was based on), with the action moving from Houston to New Orleans. Powell also produced the movie alongside Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Mike Blizzard and Linklater. The movie also stars Austin Amelio (Powell’s costar in Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!”), Retta and Molly Bernard.

“Hit Man” nimbly weaves elements of a romantic comedy, crime thriller and effervescent romance, all while keeping Linklater’s penchant for snappy dialogue and existential yearning. (Powell’s character teaches philosophy.)

The movie premiered last September at the Venice International Film Festival (alongside Netflix’s really-for-real hitman movie “The Killer”) and had its North American premiere a week later at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was at TIFF that Netflix wisely acquired the feature. It had a special screening at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

“Hit Man” hits Netflix on June 7.