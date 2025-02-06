Holland Taylor Joins Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in Apple TV+ Comedy Series

The untitled brothers comedy is executive produced by David West Read, known for “The Big Door Prize” and “Schitt’s Creek”

Holland Taylor
Holland Taylor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures' "Hold Your Breath" (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Holland Taylor has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s untitled brother comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

The upcoming project is executive produced by David West Read, who is known for “The Big Door Prize” and “Schitt’s Creek.” Read will also serve as the showrunner for the series.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy reunites Harrelson and McConaughey after their award-winning turn on the first season of HBO’s “True Detective.” Harrelson and McConaughey’s friendship is tested when their families try to live together on a Texas ranch owned by McConaughey’s character. The series has been described as an “odd couple love story” by press releases.

The upcoming series will see Taylor playing the mother of McConaughey’s character, known as Ma Mac. This isn’t the first time the beloved actor has collaborated with Apple TV+. Previously, Taylor starred as Cybil Richards on “The Morning Show.” Taylor has also starred on Netflix’s “The Chair” and “Hollywood” as well as CBS’ “Two and a Half Men.”

In addition to Read, McConaughey and Harrelson will executive produce the series alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television as well as Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager. The comedy will be produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television, marking the latest collaboration between the two companies. Both Read’s “The Big Door Prize” and the sci-fi saga “Foundation” are Apple originals that came from Skydance Television. The company is also producing the upcoming Callum Turner and Briana Middleton-led “Neuromancer” and the Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan-led heist series “12 12 12.” for the streamer.

