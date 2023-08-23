Ahead of Holland Taylor’s first episode on “Billions,” which is set to premiere Friday, TheWrap has your first look at the Emmy-winning actor’s turn on the Showtime juggernaut.

Taylor will star as Dr. Eleanor Mayer, a highly acclaimed psychiatrist known for her modern-Freudian approach, in a recurring role. In this clip, she confronts Maggie Siff’s own highly motivated psychiatrist/performance coach character, Wendy.

“It is no secret that you are extraordinary, Wendy. But I think you can be even better,” Dr. Mayer says in the clip. “I would like to help you with that.”

“Thank you, but I’m not in the market for a performance coach,” Wendy fires back.

“I was suggesting therapy. Isn’t that why you’re here?” Dr. Mayer asks.

Check out the full clip above ahead of “Winston Dick Energy’s” streaming premiere on Paramount+ Friday. The episode will then premiere linearly on Showtime this Sunday at 8/7c p.m.

Over her storied career, Taylor has been nominated for eight Emmys, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1999 for her role as Judge Roberta Kittleson on ABC’s “The Practice.” She also received a Tony nomination for “Ann,” a one-woman play based on the life and work of ’90s Texas governor Ann Richards that Taylor both starred in and wrote.

Taylor is known for her roles in “Two and a Half Men,” “All My Children,” “Bosom Buddies” and “The L Word.” The esteemed actor’s more recent roles have included portraying Cybil Richards in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and Joan Hambling in Netflix’s “The Chair,” the streamer’s academic drama starring Sandra Oh. She’s also starred in Netflix’s “Hollywood,” USA’s “Mr. Mercedes” and FX’s “Better Things.”

As for her film credits, Taylor has starred in “Romancing the Stone,” “The Truman Show,” “Legally Blonde,” “George of the Jungle,” and “The Stand In.”

It makes sense Taylor would join this Showtime staple known for its powerful actors. This year will mark the series finale of “Billions,” the cat-and-mouse drama from Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin focused around a U.S. attorney and a hedge fund manager. The series first premiered in 2016 and made history as the first American TV series to have a non-binary character, Asia Kate Dillon’s Taylor Mason.