‘Billions’ Season 7 Episode Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

After seven seasons, Showtime’s widely-watched gem “Billions” will be returning this week for its final season.

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the financial drama first premiered in 2016 and follows the cat-and-mouse games between a hedge fund manager (Damian Lewis) and the United States Attorney (Paul Giamatti).

The first season was loosely inspired by Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his prosecution of S.A.C. Capital Advisors’ Steven A. Cohen. But as the show has continued, it’s morphed away from its real-life inspiration to become something else entirely.

Whether you’re wondering how to stream new episodes or watch them live, here’s how to watch “Billions” Season 7.

When does “Billions” Season 7 premiere?

It depends on how you’re watching it. If you plan to stream the final season of “Billions,” you’ll be able to start watching on Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime.

If you prefer to watch linearly, Sunday is the day to keep in mind. That’s when the first episode of “Billion’s” final season will premiere.

What time does “Billions” Season 7 premiere on Paramount+?

If you want to return to the rivalry between Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby (Damian Lewis) as soon as possible, you’ll want to watch Season 7’s on Paramount+ with Showtime. Typically, new releases are available on Paramount+ at midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET.

What time does “Billions” Season 7 premiere on Showtime?

New episodes will premiere linearly on Showtime Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

The 12 episodes in this final season will premiere weekly. They’ll first be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime Fridays before being made available to watch linearly on Showtime Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Here is the full “Billions” Season 7 release schedule:

If you prefer to watch new episodes as soon as possible, here’s the schedule to keep in mind. “Billions” will only premiere new episodes early for viewers streaming them on Paramount+ with Showtime:

Episode 1, “Tower of London”: Friday, Aug. 11

Friday, Aug. 11 Episode 2, “Original Sin”: Friday, Aug. 18

Friday, Aug. 18 Episode 3, “Winston Dick Energy”: Friday, Aug. 25

Friday, Aug. 25 Episode 4: Friday, Sept. 1

Friday, Sept. 1 Episode 5: Friday, Sept. 8

Friday, Sept. 8 Episode 6: Friday, Sept. 15

Friday, Sept. 15 Episode 7: Friday, Sept. 22

Friday, Sept. 22 Episode 8: Friday, Sept. 29

Friday, Sept. 29 Episode 9: Friday, Oct. 6

Friday, Oct. 6 Episode 10: Friday, Oct. 13

Friday, Oct. 13 Episode 11: Friday, Oct. 20

Friday, Oct. 20 Episode 12: Friday, Oct. 27

Want to watch on traditional television? Here’s the full live TV schedule for Showtime. All episodes will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT:

Episode 1, “Tower of London”: Sunday, Aug. 13

Sunday, Aug. 13 Episode 2, “Original Sin”: Sunday, Aug. 20

Sunday, Aug. 20 Episode 3, “Winston Dick Energy”: Sunday, Aug. 27

Sunday, Aug. 27 Episode 4: Sunday, Sept. 3

Sunday, Sept. 3 Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 10

Sunday, Sept. 10 Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 17

Sunday, Sept. 17 Episode 7: Sunday, Sept. 24

Sunday, Sept. 24 Episode 8: Sunday, Oct. 1

Sunday, Oct. 1 Episode 9: Sunday, Oct. 8

Sunday, Oct. 8 Episode 10: Sunday, Oct. 15

Sunday, Oct. 15 Episode 11: Sunday, Oct. 22

Sunday, Oct. 22 Episode 12: Sunday, Oct. 29

Who is in “Billions” Season 7 cast?

The big casting announcement for this final go-round is Damian Lewis. After leaving at the end of Season 5 due to personal reasons, Lewis is returning in a recurring role this season.

Series stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff are set to return. Likewise, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey and Daniel Breaker are all in this last installment.

Will there be a “Billions” Season 8? Is this the last season of “Billions”?

The bad news for financial drama fans is that “Billions” is set to end after Season 7. The good news is that series co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien aren’t through finished examining the world of the wealthy. Earlier this year, it was announced that there would be two more Showtime series from the duo, tentatively titled “Millions” and “Trillions.”