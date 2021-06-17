Covid Gift

Champagne Truffles and Filet Mignon Deliveries: Hollywood’s New Gifting Explosion

by | June 17, 2021 @ 3:24 PM

“Pandemic gifts have gone crazy,” says an entertainment marketing executive

For those in the business of luxury gifting for Hollywood clients, it’s part of the job to keep the identities of both the giver and the receiver top secret. Which is why Tom Gallop, owner with wife Tara of Beverly Hills Teuscher-Chocolates of Switzerland, would not reveal the identity of a certain Oscar-winning actor-director who recently received a $310 silk-lined box of truffles from an unnamed producer.

But Gallop strongly suggested that Clint Eastwood was the recipient of assortment of Teuscher’s champagne truffles, made at the Swiss company’s Zurich headquarters and laced with Dom Pérignon. While Gallop was officially mum, he offered these clues to TheWrap via email: “You’ll have to ‘Unforgiven’ me for this. Hate to be such a ‘Dirty Harry,’ but that’s just ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ of the situation.”

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Crime Scene Kitchen

Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flambé the Competition in Key Demo
CMA awards

Disney Nears $22 Million Deal for Country Music Association Awards (Exclusive)
Superman and Lois

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Adds 30,000 Viewers From Last Week
Kevin Can F**k Himself

How ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Crammed a Multi-Cam Sitcom Inside a Drama
Rolf Smith, yacht broker, at Cannes

Hotel Rooms Are Scarce at This Year’s Cannes Film Festival, but There’s Room For Your Yacht
washington dc us capitol federal

Why Is Federal COVID Relief for Indie Cinemas and Music Venues Taking So Long? Blame Past Fraudsters
The Celebrity Dating Game

‘Celebrity Dating Game’ Premiere Halves ‘The Bachelorette’ Rating

U.S. Households With 4 Streaming Services Doubled in the Last Year | Chart

CBS Balks at Airing 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards Over $22 Million Asking Price, Declining Ratings (Exclusive)
Celebrity Family Feud

Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Is No. 1 (Answer) on Sunday’s Big Board
In the Heights Hamilton Easter Egg

‘In the Heights’ Box Office Bust: Why It’s Not HBO Max’s Fault and 5 Other Takeaways