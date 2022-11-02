hollywood share profits

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

How Hollywood Can Make Movies While Sharing Profits With All the Creators | PRO Insight

by | November 2, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

”We need to rethink the business model, which means changing the way we do business,“ Kino CEO Daril Fannin writes

Hollywood is dead. At least that’s the language lately around the movie industry telling us the Golden Age of film is over. Too many superhero movies, too many reboots, remakes, reimaginings of movies made 20 years ago. A phrase I hear often is that there just aren’t any new ideas anymore. While I find that hard to believe, people who do have those new ideas aren’t finding a seat at the table. We all know the world has changed, and Hollywood is just another industry still learning to navigate new terrain. The Golden Age of Hollywood may be over, but I believe another, new, better kind of age is just ahead.

Growing up, I had limited access to film and television, but one of my first introductions to the film world was when I was 17 and saw “The Matrix.” It was fitting, really, that the film depicted a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality. For most of my early life, I was unknowingly trapped inside what you might call a simulated reality. It was a world where movies and television, among other things, were condemned. I grew up in a small, nowhere town in Tennessee in a sect of Christianity that had very particular rules and ideas about the world and entertainment.

Become a member to read more.

Daril Fannin

Daril Fannin is the co-founder and CEO of KINO. He is an executive producer, writer and army veteran. Fannin has created, sold and produced multiple multi-million dollar film and TV projects with A-list talent such as Matt Damon, Peter Berg and Jimmy Kimmel.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
super-mario-bros

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Pushes April Monthly Box Office Total to Pre-Pandemic Levels of Nearly $900 Million
Bluesky Social is attracting social media users.

Why Bluesky Is the New Hotness | PRO Insight
The Tobey Maguire version of Spider-Man is coming to Disney+.

Spider-Man Will Help Disney+ Spin a Web That Captures Streaming Customers | Charts
Tupac Shakur in Dear Mama (Credit: FX)

FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Scores Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere in Network’s History
james corden cbs finale ratings

‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Finale Viewership Up 77%, Largest Audience Since 2021
Writers struck over emerging tech issues in 2008. Could they strike again in 2023?

Writers Are Anonymous in Hollywood – but Tech Could Change That | PRO Insight
cinemacon lessons takeways recap vin diesel rihanna seth rogen

CinemaCon Takeaways: Theatrical Films Are Back – With Big Caveats for Mid-Size Movies 

Ratings: NBC’s Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Special Scores Primetime Win With 7.6 Million Viewers
Office With a View: Amanda Burrell, Team Downey

Team Downey President Says It’s Important to Nurture Early-Career Connections: ‘Build Your People’