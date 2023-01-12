Jamila Norman, host of Magnolia Network’s “Homegrown,” revealed that her Atlanta farm was destroyed by a winter storm that swept through the area, leaving her land “absolutely devastated.”

“The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms’ crops,” she announced Wednesday via Patchwork City Farms’ social media channels.

“While we’re absolutely devastated, we’re currently working overtime with our team to replant crops and could use your help to get the Farm back up and running.⁠”

In late December, Georgia governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency prior to the “once-in-a-generation” storm. According to the National Weather Service, the state experienced some of its lowest temperatures in the past five years, with high winds adding to the mix.

Norman added that the 1.2-acre farm will have to halt in-person and online sales while recovery is underway. The farm’s produce includes vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers, according to its website.

A food activist and farmer, Norman founded Patchwork City Farms in 2010. “Homegrown,” which launched in 2021 on the Magnolia Network, follows Norman as she helps families turn their backyards into farms.

Both seasons of “Homegrown” are available on HBOMax as part of Magnolia Network’s content collection that moved to the streamer following last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Patchwork City Farms is now accepting donations for their rebuilding efforts.

“Every little bit counts, and we really appreciate you,” the post finished. “Thank you so much for supporting Patchwork City Farms!”