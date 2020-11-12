Friday the 13th is a big day for horror, big enough that there's a long-running slasher movie franchise called "Friday the 13th." So to help you celebrate the right way -- by watching a horror movie -- we've selected 13 scary flicks that are readily available for streaming on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Platform" (2020)
The Spanish horror flick from director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia was one of Netflix's most popular releases in 2020, set within a "Vertical Self-Management Center" where prisoners are fed by a descending platform and left to figure out for themselves how to divide it up.
New Line Cinema
"The Evil Dead" (1981)
Sam Raimi's horror classic starring Bruce Campbell centers on a group of friends who accidentally summon demonic spirits while vacationing at an isolated cabin in Tennessee.
Universal
"Unfriended" (2014)
Leo Gabriadze's innovative cyberbullying parable tells its story about a group of high-schoolers being haunted by their dead friend almost entirely through one character's MacBook screen.
The Orchard
"Creep" (2014)
Patrick Brice
's found footage horror film follows a man who begins to suspect he's in danger after he responds to a cryptic Craigslist job listing.
Drafthouse Films
"The Invitation" (2015)
Karyn Kusama's "The Invitation" is a remarkable character study where the real horror comes from the socially awkward dynamics between old friends. It has a few remarkable twists, as you decipher whether something is really wrong or if you're just being paranoid.
Netflix
"Bird Box" (2018)
How do you battle an evil that you cannot even look at? Sandra Bullock and her family must navigate the world blindfolded in this Netflix original.
Netflix
"Gerald's Game" (2017)
When her husband's sex game goes wrong, Carla Gugino's Jessie faces frightening visions and dark secrets, all while handcuffed to the bed.
Universal
"The Green Inferno" (2013)
Horror master Eli Roth features a group of students who are determined to save a cannibalistic Amazon tribe being squeezed by loggers. Turns out they need the saving themselves.
Netflix
"The Ritual" (2018)
Four friends embark on a hiking trip where things end very badly.
Gramercy Pictures
"The Forest" (2016)
"Game of Thrones" star Natalie Dormer plays a young woman searching for her twin sister, who disappeared in Japan's infamous Suicide Forest.
Blumhouse
"Sinister 2" (2015)
A single mother and her two sons move into a rural house with blood splattered all over the walls. What could be scary about that?
STX Entertainment
"The Bye Bye Man" (2017)
When you meet the titular character, be prepared to say, "Bye bye!"
Blumhouse
"Hush" (2016)
A young woman must fight for her life when a masked killer appears in her window. The twist? She's is deaf and mute.