DC Studios Taps ‘Drive’ Writer Hossein Amini to Rewrite ‘Clayface’ | Exclusive

Screenwriter Hossein Amini, best known for scripting 2011’s “Drive” has been tapped to rewrite “Clayface” for DC Studios, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Mike Flanagan wrote the previous draft of the script. James Watkins, who directed last year’s remake of the Danish thriller “Speak No Evil” for Universal, is attached to direct.

The film will be produced by Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris. The film is scheduled to begin production on October in the U.K.

Known as one of Batman’s most unique villains, Clayface was originally introduced in the vintage DC Comics as Basil Karlo, a horror movie actor who went mad. He later gained the ability to shape-shift and transform his body into any form by turning himself into living clay.

The character recently made an appearance last summer on the Reeves-exec produced “Batman: The Caped Crusader” and will make an appearance in an upcoming multi-episode arc on Max’s “Creature Commandos” cartoon.

Clayface was also a staple on the hit “Batman: The Animated Series” from the ’90s. The character was rumored to be part of Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman: Part 2,” but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn shot down that rumor on his social media accounts.

DC Studios will release “Clayface” on Sept. 11, 2026.

Amini’s other recent credits include a four episode stint on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Star Wars series for Disney+. Amini is repped by WME.