‘Speak No Evil’ Director James Watkins to Direct ‘Clayface’ for DC Studios

James Watkins, who directed last year’s remake of the Danish thriller “Speak No Evil” for Universal, is set to direct “Clayface” for DC Studios, TheWrap has learned.

The script was written by Mike Flanagan. The film will be produced by Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris.

Known as one of Batman’s most unique villains in his rogues gallery, Clayface was originally introduced in the vintage DC Comics as Basil Karlo, a horror movie actor who went mad. He later gained the ability to shape-shift and transform his body into any form by turning himself into living clay.

The character recently made an appearance last summer on the Reeves-exec produced “Batman: The Caped Crusader” and will make an appearance in an upcoming multi-episode arc on Max’s “Creature Commandos” cartoon.

Clayface was also a staple on the hit “Batman: The Animated Series” from the ’90s. The character was rumored to be part of Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman: Part 2,” but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn shot down that rumor on his social media accounts.

DC Studios will release “Clayface” on Sept. 11, 2026.

Produced by Blumhouse, “Speak No Evil” was the banner’s top film last year with $36.9 million domestic and $75.7 million worldwide, on a $15 million budget.

Along with “Speak No Evil,” Watkins’ directing credits include the “Black Mirror” episode “Shut Up and Dance” and the film “The Woman in Black,” which is the highest grossing British horror film in box office history. Other credits include show-running and directing the sixties spy thriller series “The Ipcress File.”

James Watkins is represented by WME and United Agents.