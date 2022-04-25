The live-action “Hot Wheels” movie based on the toy racing cars is speeding up, as J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has come aboard the project to produce for Mattel Films and Warner Bros, the companies announced Monday.

The “Hot Wheels” film is an action movie based on the 54-year-old toy brand franchise, and it will showcase the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles. Screenwriting duo Neil Widener and Gavin James were attached to write the script back in 2020. Other details about the project are under wraps.

Robbie Brenner is executive producing for Mattel films.

Kevin McKeon, Vice President and Andrew Scannell, Creative Executive will lead the project for Mattel Films. Peter Dodd will lead the project for Warner Bros. Pictures. Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen will oversee for Bad Robot.

“As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations,” said Robbie Brenner, executive producer, Mattel Films. “Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen.”

“Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than just cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations,” said Peter Dodd, VP of Production, Warner Bros. Pictures. “Today, we at Warner Bros. are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel along with the ingenious minds of J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and the team at Bad Robot.”

“Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film,” Hannah Minghella, Bad Robot’s president of Motion Pictures, said.

Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures are also partners on the upcoming “Barbie” movie which is in principal photography now and is scheduled for release in 2023. The film stars Margot Robbie and is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

In addition to “Hot Wheels,” the Mattel Films development slate features movies based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View Master, and Wishbone. Mattel Films is also developing “Christmas Balloon,” based on all-new IP.

Bad Robot under its Warner Bros. Discovery deal is working on a “Superman” movie written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, “Zatanna” written by Emerald Fennell and the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ iconic children’s book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” with Jon Chu attached to direct. Bad Robot is currently in post-production on the female driven thriller “Lou” starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett for Netflix as well as working with director Matt Shakman on a new “Star Trek” movie for Paramount.