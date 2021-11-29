Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” hasn’t been received well by the heirs of late fashion mogul Aldo Gucci, who call the film “extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”



In a statement sent to Italian news agency ANSA Monday, the family said the film falsely portrayed the Guccis as “hooligans,” who were “ignorant and insensitive to the world that surrounded them.” The statement also leveled criticism at Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, who served 16 years in prison for ordering the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played in the film by Adam Driver.



The family says the film portrayed Reggiani as a “victim” struggling against the chauvinism of the Guccis, arguing that several women held leadership positions during Aldo Gucci’s time as chairman in the 1980s, when the film takes place.

“The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones,” the statement added.



Both Reggiani and the Guccis have previously spoken out against “House of Gucci.” Earlier this month, Patrizia Gucci, a cousin to Maurizio Gucci and great-granddaughter of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci, said the film’s producers were “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system.”



“Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed,” she said in an interview to AP.



Reggiani said she was “annoyed” by Gaga’s portrayal of her and by the fact that she didn’t meet with the actress prior to filming. “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect,” she told ANSA.



Scott has waved off criticism from both parties in an interview with BBC Radio. “You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit,” he said. “As soon as you do that you become part of the public domain.”