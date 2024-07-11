‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Soars Up the Streaming Chart — But It Can’t Beat ‘House of the Dragon’ | Charts

One of the biggest critiques of the entertainment industry is that too many productions — on both film and TV — are dependent on existing intellectual property. However, the reason this keeps happening is because audiences eat them up.

Look no further than the streaming top 10 on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap for the week of July 1-7, where three of the top four most-watched programs are spinoffs or sequels. They’re led by “House of the Dragon,” the spinoff from HBO’s culture-dominating hit “Game of Thrones.” The second season of the prequel series reigns over the streaming chart for the third consecutive week.