In HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower are dueling heroines who ascend to a level of power previously unknown to the female characters in the world created by George R.R. Martin.

They begin the series as best friends, but an unforgivable betrayal brings that sweet relationship to an end: Alicent marries Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and becomes queen, a title Rhaenyra had claimed for herself. After a 10-year leap forward, they are played as adults by Emma D’Arcy (as Rhaenyra) and Olivia Cooke (as Alicent) and remain adversaries torn apart by ambition. Their stealth gamesmanship keeps viewers on their toes, wondering how far they will go to gain power.

Even Cooke was initially unsure who Alicent was, deep down.

“She’s a bit of an enigma to start off with,” Cooke said. “We found her as we went on, and I think it was really only by the end of filming the series that we were like, ‘Oh, OK, there she is.’ It was a discovery all the way through.”

She took over the role from Emily Carey, who plays Alicent as a younger woman, but Cooke said she didn’t sit down with Carey to work out any throughlines. “We never discussed the character, really,” she said. “I wanted to leave that up to her interpretation. I don’t think I’m in a position to lecture or guide.”

She also figured that people change so dramatically over the course of a decade that the actresses wouldn’t need to worry about being similar.

“So much changes in the 10-year time jump, as things do in life,” she said. “I look at myself two years ago, and I’m like, God, what a wildly different person I am today.”

For Cooke, the key was to capture the conflict inherent in Alicent’s life: She’s married to the father of her former best friend.