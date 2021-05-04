Amazon Studios

How IMDb TV Plans to Be Your Parents’ Favorite Streaming Service

by | May 4, 2021 @ 6:00 AM
Amazon’s free streaming service is expanding and wants to create the “modern broadcast network”

The newest streaming service has been hiding in plain sight for the last two years and wants to appeal to those who are fans of older-skewing broadcast dramas like “Law & Order” and “NCIS.”

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, is plotting an expansion to join the gold rush that is direct-to-consumer digital video. Peak TV has given way to Peak Streaming. Ryan Pirozzi, co-head of content and programming at IMDb TV, is fine if viewers have never heard of IMDb TV.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

What’s at Stake in ‘Fortnite’ Creator Epic Games’ Antitrust Suit Against Apple

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Gets Off to Un-Legendary Start

Inside Big Tech’s Record-Shattering $75 Billion in Profits in Q1 | Charts
cbs shows

What Shows Led CBS to Claim a 13th Straight Full-Season Viewership Victory?
Trevor Lawrence 2021 NFL Draft

Ratings: ABC Is Thursday’s Top Pick With 2021 NFL Draft
Harvey Weinstein at Manhattan trial

Can Harvey Weinstein Get a Fair Trial in LA?

Endeavor President Mark Shapiro Doesn’t Want to Obsess Over Stock Price: ‘This Is a Long Game’
Celebration Of The Release Of Joe Berlinger / Tony Robbins Documentary "I Am Not Your Guru"

Indie Cinema Owners Finally File for Federal Aid – Now the Waiting Begins
Masked Singer Masky Awards

Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Sinks With First-Ever ‘Masky Awards’ Episode
Ari Emanuel

‘The Last Gunslinger': Inside Ari Emanuel’s Bid for Redemption With a Second Endeavor IPO
faith adjacent films

How New ‘Faith-Adjacent’ Films Are Preaching Beyond the Choir