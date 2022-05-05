(Getty Images)

How NFTs Can Be the First Industry to Level the Playing Field for Women | PRO Insight

by | May 5, 2022 @ 6:05 AM

Web3 could be the first medium that’s inclusive of the whole audience

Representation matters. That’s true whether we’re talking about representation in boardrooms, or in art. In some respects, we have come a long way in the past decade in the U.S. to adopt gender parity, but we have come nowhere near far enough.

Hollywood, the industry in which I’ve worked for 15 years, continues to lag behind. But we may have even more work to do to reach equality in other creative fields, especially the emergent media of NFTs.

Become a member to read more.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ Farewell to Miguel Episode Tops Tuesday Ratings

Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Crushes in Debut on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
doctor-strange-2-multiverse-of-madness-benedict-cumberbatch

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Set to Kick Off Summer Box Office With Best Opening of 2022

CBS Snags Early TV Season Win in Total Viewers, NBC Tops Demo Ratings
Illuminated Projection Screen in An Empty Cinema

How ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ Inspired Pixar to Make ‘Lightyear’ for Imax
mirzapur

Why Amazon Is Doubling Down on Indian Series and Movies | Charts

Inside the Lucrative Wordle-ization of Online Games | Chart
Tom Cruise Top Gun 2 Jordan Peele Avatar 2

CinemaCon 2022 Takeaways: Post-Pandemic Excitement, Too Many Superheroes, More Diversity

‘Ted Lasso’ Holds Off ‘Servant’ to Remain Most In-Demand Show on Apple TV+ | Charts

Demand for Ukrainian Films and TV Shows Is Growing – And It’s Not Just Zelenskyy’s Sitcom | PRO Insight

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Soars Above All Other Primetime Programming on Wednesday