Illustration by TheWrap

Demand for Ukrainian Films and TV Shows Is Growing – And It’s Not Just Zelenskyy’s Sitcom | PRO Insight

by | April 29, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

In addition to the need created by large-scale boycott of Russia, there’s a large global market for Ukraine’s high-quality, accessible productions

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not only rallied the international community behind the beleaguered nation but spurred unprecedented interest and demand for Ukrainian TV shows and movies.

That was the key takeaway for me after attending MipTV 2022 earlier this month — the 59th annual conference for content buyers, sellers and financiers returned to Cannes for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Become a member to read more.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Journalist killed in Ukraine

Radio Free Europe Journalist Killed by Russian Shelling in Kyiv

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Soars Above All Other Primetime Programming on Wednesday

What’s Next for Amazon Studios After Top MGM Movie Execs’ Surprise Exit | Analysis

Why the Creative Exec Behind ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Legendary’ Rejects the ‘Niche’ Label

Can Movie Theaters Move Past the Blockbuster-or-Bust Era?

‘This Is Us’ Big Kevin Relationship Reveal Draws Impressive Tuesday Night Ratings

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Tops List of Most In-Demand New Shows for 5th Week in a Row | Chart

Golden Globes’ Proposal to End Nonprofit Status Shredded by Legal Experts: ‘Conflicts All Over the Place’

Fox Leads Cable News in April Ratings
Anthony Ramos In The Heights

How the Theatrical Hope of ‘In the Heights’ Burned Bright and Died in Hours (Exclusive Book Excerpt)
CNN Clarissa Ward

CNN’s Clarissa Ward Caught in Russian Shelling Attack With Ukrainian Paramedics (Video)