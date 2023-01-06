“M3GAN,” the latest creepy cinematic treat from modern horror masterminds James Wan and Jason Blum (whose companies, it has been rumored, will soon merge into one mega-brand), is in theaters now. The tale of a brilliant, if somewhat emotionally detached roboticist (Allison Williams), who unexpectedly takes stewardship of her young niece (Violet McGraw) after the girl’s parents both die. Instead of stepping up and becoming a maternal figure, she uses her circumstances as an opportunity to test a new, cutting-edge robot toy she’s been working on – M3GAN (which clumsily stands for “model three generation android”). Of course, the closeness between the girl and her robot soon becomes a little too intense and, this being a horror movie and all, the dead bodies start to pile up.

But if you’re worried that “M3GAN” might be too intense for you, we’ve got you covered.

Is “M3GAN” scary?

Honestly, not really. “M3GAN” is, first and foremost, a horror comedy, with its tongue planted firmly in its cheek. Filmmaker Gerard Johnstone knows what he’s doing; his first feature was the terrific “Housebound,” which also liberally mixed thrills and laughs. And Johnstone definitely continues to walk that fine tonal line with “M3GAN.”

What is it rated?

“M3GAN” is actually only rated PG-13. Johnstone has talked recently in the press about the 11th-hour decision to make the movie PG-13 and the re-shooting and clever editing that was required to get the movie down to that more family-friendly rating. But, according to Johnstone, it actually made the movie more intense because he was forced to build sequences around suspense and not senseless bloodshed. And it’s true, there are great moments of suspense where Johnstone draws out the tension as M3GAN is about to strike. In that regard, the movie more closely resembles a techno-thriller than anything else.

What movies would you compare “M3GAN” to?

Honestly, in the mixture of smart-technology satire and killer doll conventions (a long and very well-worn horror tradition), the closest comparison is 2019’s “Child’s Play” remake. Although that movie was rated R and not nearly as smart or fun as “M3GAN.” Other, older analogs would probably be something like 1986’s cult classic “Chopping Mall,” which turned some mall-guarding drones into killers. (Again: much more R-rated and, since it was an ‘80s horror movie, filled with blood and boobs.) The first “Terminator” movie, too (released back in 1984), features a killer robot and a much darker tone than the more action-oriented sequels. But even that is much heavier than the more spritely “M3GAN.”

If I am a scaredy-cat, can I still see “M3GAN?”

For sure. The one word we’d use to describe “M3GAN” is fun. The design of the character is great, there’s a big suspense set piece set to Skatt Bros’ sleazy disco classic “Walk the Night” (which also was utilized, to similarly terrific effect, in “American Horror Story: NYC”) and Williams and the little girl offer surprisingly nuanced performances for the obviously outlandish scenario they both find themselves in. It’s a big, boisterous movie that should be seen with an opening night crowd that is tuned into “M3GAN’s” singular wavelength.

“M3GAN” is in theaters now.