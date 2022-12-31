How to Stream ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2022

Ryan Seacrest returns to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on Dec. 31 for his 17th run as co-host. He first began hosting along with Clark in 2005, and took over as the main emcee after Clark’s death in 2012.

For 2022, Seacrest will share hosting duties with YouTube star Liza Koshy and country singer Jessie James Decker. The party will span both coasts, in both New York and Los Angeles. Performances include Duran Duran, j-hope, Jax, New Edition. Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

Here’s everything you need to know about the live countdown to 2023, including how to stream “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” And for a list of how to watch alternative NYE shows, see below.

What Time Does “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Start?

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will begin on Dec. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET and end at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Where Is “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Airing on TV?

You can watch the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC.

Is “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Streaming?

Yes, you can also stream the show if you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Direct TV Stream or SlingTV.

How to Watch Other New Year’s Eve Countdowns

The Times Square livestream will also be available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022 and TimesSquareBall.net.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

A sober Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host from Time Square with guests Jean Smart and Cheri Oteri, while Don Lemon will host from New Orleans. Scheduled performances include Usher, Kevin Hart, , Patti LaBelle, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, and Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass). It starts at 8 pm. ET on CNN.

PBS New Year’s Eve special United In Song

“Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson and opera singer Renée Fleming co-host the event, which will feature performances from Brett Young, Matt Doyle, Mandy Gonzalez, Natalie Grant and more with the American Pops Orchestra. It will air on PBS stations from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS and also stream on PBS.org and the PBS app.

A Toast to 2022! with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

“Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager anchor this special featuring interviews with Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, Kenan Thompson, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone and more, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Jimmie Allen and Elle King host with Rachel Smith of “Entertainment Tonight.” Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band are set to perform. It run from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Fox News’ All-American New Year

Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth will co-host live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. Country singer Brantley Gilbert and comedian Failla will both perform. It starts at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton ring in the new year live from Miami, with musical performances from Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia. Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman from “Saturday Night Live’ will also appear. It airs from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET on NBC and be live-streamed on Peacock.