Live-Action ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ Set for June 2027

Two months ahead of the release of the “How to Train Your Dragon” remake, Universal has already announced that it will remake the second installment of the DreamWorks animated trilogy, set for release on June 11, 2027.

Stars Nico Parker and Gerard Butler made the announcement at CinemaCon, as they plan to return in the sequel in which Hiccup has transformed from a shy Viking to a formidable warrior of his own thanks to his passion for dragons.

With his isle village of Berk transformed from a community of dragon hunters to one of dragon tamers, Hiccup’s life is turned upside down when he discovers that his mother, Valka, believed to be dead, has actually been in hiding as a protector of dragons. With her help, he must defend Berk from Drago Bludvist, a warlord who seeks to use dragons to conquer all that he sees.

The “How to Train Your Dragon” series grossed a combined $1.63 billion at the global box office, and the remake is pegged as one of Universal’s top tentpoles. The studio’s efforts to build out long-lasting interest in the franchise that seemingly ended in 2019 extends beyond the movie theater, as a section of the soon-to-open Orlando theme park Epic Universe will be dedicated to bringing the animated version of Berk to life.

“How to Train Your Dragon” hits theaters June 13.