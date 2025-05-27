‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Composer John Powell Explains How He Made the Live-Action Film’s Score Soar | Exclusive Video

“How to Train Your Dragon” is nearly here.

The gorgeous, heart-tugging live-action remake of the beloved 2010 film is headed to theaters on June 13. And ahead of that release, we have a featurette about the making of the score, featuring composer John Powell, to exclusively share. Watch it below.

“John Powell is the first person I called about doing ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ as a live-action movie,” director Dean DeBlois, who also directed the animated original (with Chris Sanders) and the two animated sequels, said in the featurette. “The music John creates is iconic.” It’s easy to understand why the composer was DeBlois’ first call – Powell’s original score is so sweeping and so memorable, and has been used in so many pieces of “How to Train Your Dragon” media, including all over the brand new land at Epic Universe, that it feels essential to the DNA of the property.

“It was interesting to come back to material that people really like,” Powell said. Powell has made the music for everything from “Face/Off” to “Wicked” (and the upcoming “Wicked: For Good”) and is one of the most popular and prolific composers working today. In the featurette, Powell talks about making sure that certain cues from the original were in the new film, including “Test Drive,” when Hiccup takes Toothless out for a spin with his new harness and prosthetic tail. “If I’ve done my job right, people will think that I haven’t done anything different at all. But there are a lot of differences going on and I’m trying to make it feel like they were always there,” Powell said in the featurette.

Watch more from Powell, DeBlois and the rest of the musicians on the score, in the featurette above.

“How to Train Your Dragon” hits theaters on June 13.