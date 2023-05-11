The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are here, set to take place on May 11 as “Country’s Biggest Night.” Exclusive performances and collaborations have also been revealed for this year’s ceremony. Four-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night. His segment, “Backstage with Bobby Bones,” will showcase behind-the-scenes artist interviews and special moments of the show.

The Emmy-nominated awards show is the longest-running country music ceremony, established in 1996. Last year’s show made history as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream in partnership with Prime Video. The awards ceremony returns to Texas for the first time since the 50th show.

We have all the details for how to watch the ACM Awards below:

What Time Do the 2023 ACM Awards Start?

The 58th ceremony takes place Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Will the 2023 ACM Awards Be Streaming?

Yes, the show will be free to stream live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 ACM Awards?

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will share hosting duties this year.

Who Is Nominated for the 2023 ACM Awards?

Artists nominated for Entertainer of the Year include Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. Those competing for Female Artist of the Year include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. Those vying for Male Artist of the year are Chris Stapleton, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

View the full list of ACM nominees here.

Who Will Perform at the 2023 ACM Awards?

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Co-host Dolly Parton will close out the night with a performance debuting the lead single on her upcoming album. Newly announced collaborations include Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde featuring Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina as well as a performance by this year’s top nominee HARDY. Ed Sheeran, whose latest album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”) released last week.

Who Will Present at the 2023 ACM Awards?

Those confirmed to present include Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, T.J. Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban, and Trisha Yearwood.