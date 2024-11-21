Where to Watch the 2024 Country Music Awards

Lainey Wilson joins the ceremony to host alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan

Kassi Ashton attends the The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images)
Kassi Ashton attends the The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images)

The 58th Annual Country Music Awards are here with Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan returning as hosts alongside newbie Lainey Wilson. We’re here with all the details on how to tune in.

In addition to the star-studded slate of artists set to perform, the ceremony will also feature special tributes to country music legends. Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton and Wilson will pay homage to George Strait, who will be honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition, a variety of presenters will deliver awards, including Simone Biles, Katharine McPhee, Dustin Lynch and even 9-year-old viral sensation Jackson Laux. There’s a lot to look forward to tonight.

Check out how to watch.

What time does the 2024 CMA Awards start?

The 2024 Country Music Awards start at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 20 on ABC.

Will the 2024 CMA Awards be streaming?

Yes, you can watch the 2024 Country Music Awards on any live TV streaming service that carries ABC, including Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and YouTube TV. The entire ceremony will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Where are the 2024 CMA Awards?

The 2024 Country Music Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who is hosting the 2024 CMA Awards?

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning have returned to host the 2024 Country Music Awards, but this time they’ve brought along Lainey Wilson.

Who are the 2024 CMA nominees?

Morgan Wallen leads the pack with the most nominations this year (seven). Other nominated artists include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney and more.

Who is performing at the 2024 CMA Awards?

Confirmed performers for the 2024 Country Music Awards include Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton and more.

