How to Watch the 2024 National Christmas Tree Lighting: Who Is Performing?

The White House is once again gearing up to see the gorgeous lights that will adorn one of its massive Christmas trees.

The National Christmas Tree lighting has been an annual event since 1923, and it’s always taken place on President’s Park. The tree is 48-feet-tall is embellished with 2,500 bulbs that shine in red, white and green. Each ornament

Hosting the event is Mickey Guyton, and music powerhouses, including Muni Long will rock the stage to perform. Unless you’re in person, there’s no way to watch the ceremony. However, everyone can tune in for the holiday magic on Dec. 20, as CBS will air broadcast the full event.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

When is the National Christmas Tree Lighting?

The National Christmas Tree Lighting took place on Thursday, Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.

When will the National Christmas Tree Lighting air on TV?

The ceremony for the National Christmas Tree Lighting will broadcast on CBS on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.

Will the National Christmas Tree Lighting be streaming?

Yes, the National Christmas Tree Lighting will stream on Paramount+ on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m./7c.

Where does the National Christmas Tree Lighting take place?

The National Christmas Tree Lighting will takes place on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park on Dec. 5, 2024.

What is the National Christmas Tree Lighting?

The National Christmas Tree Lighting is a 102-year-old American tradition that includes the lighting of a giant Christmas tree to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

Who is hosting and performing at the National Christmas Tree Lighting?

Mickey Guyton will host the ceremony, and Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, James Taylor, Muni Long, Trombone Shorty, The War And Treaty, and Trisha Yearwood are all set to perform.