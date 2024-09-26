This ain’t Texas — but the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards is fans’ opportunity to choose who they think should take home a trophy for their contributions to country music.

The two-hour event will be hosted by country music legend Shania Twain, and several big names in country music will take the stage as presenters, including Ashley Cooke, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Rice and Cody Rhodes.

This ain’t the People’s Choice first rodeo, so saddle up and check out how you can tune in to the second People’s Choice Country Awards.

What time do the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards start?

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards start at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Sept. 26 on NBC and will also be streaming on Peacock. There will be a two-hour red carpet pre-show, “Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards,” which kicks off the evening at 6 p.m. EST.

Where to watch the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

The 2024 Peoples Choice Country Awards will air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

Who is performing at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

The list of performers for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards includes Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, MGK, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum and The War and Treaty.

Who are the nominees this year at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

Beyoncé and Zach Bryan were nominated the most in the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, leading with 12 nominations each. Kacey Musgraves comes second with 10 noms, and behind them are Morgan Wallen with nine, Luke Combs with eight and Kane Brown with seven nominations. Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Dasha, Tucker Wetmore and Koe Wetzel are all in the running for Best New Artist.

Who is hosting the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

The two-hour awards show will be hosted by legendary country music singer-songwriter Shania Twain.

Where will the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards take place?

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards takes place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.