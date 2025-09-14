The 2025 Emmy Awards have arrived, where our favorite shows will be celebrated for their performances on the television screen.

It’s been a great year for TV, and that’s what makes this year’s Emmy Awards particularly exciting. Apple TV+’s “Severance” takes the lead with the most nominations this year, which sets an Emmys record for the platform that now has achieved a total of 142 nominations. The two other shows that boosted HBO past their previous feat were “The Penguin” and “The White Lotus.”

Plus, Owen Cooper has made history at this year’s ceremony as the youngest person to ever be nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

There’s a lot in store. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in.

When are the 2025 Emmy Awards?

The 77th Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, Sept. 14.

What time do the 2025 Emmy Awards start?

The 77th Emmy Awards start at 5 p.m. PST on Sunday, Sept. 14.

How can you watch the 2025 Emmy Awards?

The 77th Emmy Awards live on CBS.

Can you stream the 2025 Emmy Awards?

Yep, watching the Emmys live on CBS isn’t your only option. You can also stream them live and on demand via Paramount+ Premium. The awards ceremony will also be available for Paramount+ Essential subscribers to watch the day after the 77th Emmy Awards live telecast through Sept. 21.

Who’s been nominated?

Several hit shows are getting their share of recognition at this year’s ceremony, including “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Shrinking,” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” which have all been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Apple TV+’s series “Severance” takes the lead with the most nominations (27), followed by HBO’s “The Penguin” (24).



There’s also several first-time nominees, including Harrison Ford for “Shrinking,” John Cena for “Shrinking” and “Adolescence” star Owen Cooper, who is now the youngest person to ever be nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

Who is hosting the 2025 Emmy Awards?

Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the awards this year for his very first time.