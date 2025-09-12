Where to Stream All the 2025 Emmy-Nominated Shows

As the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards swiftly approach, it is time to catch up on the critically acclaimed shows you may have missed this year.

Among the top nominees for the 2025 Emmys were the Apple TV+ workplace drama “Severance” with 27 nominations and HBO’s Batman spinoff “The Penguin” with 24 nominations. “The Studio” and “The White Lotus” followed behind with 23 nominations each.

The Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best in television for the past year, including comedies, dramas and limited series. As television has become more prestigious, the acting categories have become increasingly competitive with movie stars like Cate Blanchett, Cynthia Erivo and Harrison Ford up for awards Sunday night.

For where to watch all of the 2025 Emmy nominees before Sunday’s show, keep reading:

Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson and Kaitlin Olson on “Abbott Elementary’s” crossover with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) Abbott Elementary The public school comedy series received five nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress (Quinta Brunson), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Outstanding Writing (Quinta Brunson). The series airs in real time on ABC, but you can stream it on Hulu and HBO Max. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear.” (Credit: FX) The Bear Season 3 of ‘The Bear’ earned nine nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing (Ayo Edebiri for Napkins). The series also earned several acting nominations for Outstanding Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Outstanding Actress (Ayo Edebiri), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Liza Colón-Zayas), Outstanding Guest Actor (Jon Bernthal) and Outstanding Guest Actress (Olivia Colman, Jamie Lee Curtis). The FX series is available to stream on Hulu. Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in “Hacks” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Max) Hacks The series, which won for best comedy series last year, will have the chance to redeem itself Sunday night. Season 4 of “Hacks” also earned nominations for Outstanding Actress (Jean Smart), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Hannah Einbinder), Outstanding Guest Actress (Robby Hoffman, Julianne Nicholson), Outstanding Directing (Lucia Aniello) and Outstanding Writing (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky). The HBO series is available to stream on HBO Max. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in “Nobody Wants This” (Adam Rose/Netflix) Nobody Wants This The first season of “Nobody Wants This” earned three nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nominations for its leads, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. The comedy series is available to stream on Netflix. Meryl Streep and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building” (Credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron) Only Murders in the Building All five seasons of the comedy series, starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez are available to stream on Hulu. The series received two nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actor for Short. Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) Shrinking Season 2 of the Apple comedy series earned five nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor (Jason Segel), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Harrison Ford, Michael Urie) and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Jessica Williams). The series is available to stream on Apple TV+. Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Seth Rogen and Chase Sui Wonders in “The Studio.” (Apple TV+) The Studio The meta comedy series earned 23 nominations at this year’s Emmys. The nominees included Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor (Seth Rogen), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Ike Barinholtz), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O’Hara), Outstanding Guest Actor (Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Martin Scorsese), Outstanding Guest Actress (Zoë Kravitz), Outstanding Directing (Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg) and Outstanding Writing. The series is available to stream on Apple TV+. Matt Berry as Laszlo in “What We Do in the Shadows” (Photo Credit: Russ Martin: FX) What We Do in the Shadows The FX series earned two nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing (Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms for The Finale). It is available to stream on Hulu. Randall Park and Uzo Aduba in “The Residence” (Netflix) The Residence Uzo Aduba earned the only nomination for the Netflix series. The series has since been canceled, but the first season is available on Netflix. Tina Fey as Kate, Will Forte as Jack, and Colman Domingo as Danny in Episode 102 of The Four Seasons. (Credit: JON PACK/Netflix) The Four Seasons The Netflix series earned one nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for Colman Domingo. Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller in “Somebody Somewhere.” (HBO) Somebody Somewhere The comedy series received three nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Supporting Actor (Jeff Hiller) and Outstanding Writing (Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett for AGG). “Somebody Somewhere” is available to stream on HBO Max. Bowen Yang as Moo-Deng on “SNL” Weekend Update (NBC) Saturday Night Live The sketch series is available to stream on Peacock and broadcasts on NBC. Bowen Yang earned a supporting actor nomination for his performances this season and the show was nominated for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series. Natasha Lyonne in “Poker Face.” (Peacock) Poker Face The Peacock series received one nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress for Cynthia Erivo. Linda Lavin in “Mid-Century Modern.” (Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard) Mid-Century Modern The Hulu series earned one nomination for Outstanding Directing (James Burrows for “Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman”). Nathan Fielder in “The Rehearsal” (HBO) The Rehearsal Nathan Fielder’s airplane season of “The Rehearsal” earned two nominations for Outstanding Directing (Nathan Fielder for Pilot’s Code) and Outstanding Writing (Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola). Both seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

Drama Series

Stellan Skarsgård in “Andor” Season 2 (Lucasfilm) Andor The Star Wars series received four nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor (Forest Whitaker), Outstanding Directing (Janus Metz for Who Are You?) and Outstanding Writing (Dan Gilroy for Welcome to the Rebellion). Both seasons of the series are available to stream on Disney+. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell star in “The Diplomat.” (Credit: Netflix) The Diplomat The Netflix series earned two nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Actress for Keri Russell. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us” (HBO) The Last of Us Season 2 of “The Last of Us” received acting nominations for Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, Joe Pantoliano, Jeffrey Wright, Kaitlyn Dever and Catherine O’Hara. The drama series was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing. The series is available to stream on HBO Max. Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden in “Paradise” (Credit: Disney/Ser Baffo) Paradise The first season of “Paradise” received four nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Outstanding Supporting Actor (James Marsden), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson). The series is available to stream on Hulu. Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball and Noah Wyle in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/Max) The Pitt The medical drama earned 13 nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor (Noah Wyle), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Katherine LaNasa), Outstanding Guest Actor (Shawn Hatosy), Outstanding Directing (Amanda Marsalis for 6:00 P.M., John Wells for 7:00 A.M.) and Outstanding Writing (Joe Sachs for 2:00 P.M., R. Scott Gemmill for 7:00 A.M.). The series is available to stream on HBO Max. Gemma (Dichen Lachman) and Mark (Adam Scott) in “Severance” Season 2 (Credit: Apple TV+) Severance The sci-fi drama series earned more nominations than any other show this year with 27. “Severance” received acting nominations for Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Jane Alexander, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing (Jessica Lee Gagné, Ben Stiller) and Outstanding Writing (Dan Erickson). Both seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+. Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses” Season 5 (Apple TV+) Slow Horses Season 5 of “Slow Horses” received four nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor (Gary Oldman), Outstanding Directing (Adam Randall for Hello Goodbye) and Outstanding Writing (Will Smith for Hello Goodbye). The series is streaming on Apple TV+. Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins in “The White Lotus.” (HBO) The White Lotus The HBO series received 23 nominations. Several of the ensemble dramedy’s stars received nominations, including Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood and Scott Glenn. The series also earned nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing (Mike White for Amor Fati) and Outstanding Writing (Mike White for Full-Moon Party). “The White Lotus” aired on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. Kathy Bates in “Matlock” (CBS) Matlock Kathy Bates earned the only nomination for “Matlock” for Outstanding Actress. The series aired on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV) Bad Sisters Creator-star Sharon Horgan earned an Outstanding Actress nomination for “Bad Sisters.” The series are available to stream on Apple TV+. Antony Starr and Cameron Crovetti star in “The Boys” Season 4. (Credit: Prime Video) The Boys Giancarlo Esposito earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in Season 4 of “The Boys.” The series is available to stream on Prime Video. Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) The Handmaid’s Tale Guest actress Cherry Jones received the only nomination for the fifth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” All seasons of the drama series are available to stream on Hulu.

Limited Series

Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper in “Adolescence.” (Ben Blackall/Netflix) Adolescence The four-part limited series earned 13 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series. Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco all earned acting nominations. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Directing (Philip Barantini) and Outstanding Writing (Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham). The series is available to stream on Netflix. Rashida Jones in “Black Mirror” (Netflix) Black Mirror The sci-fi anthology series was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Actress (Rashida Jones) and Outstanding Writing (Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali for Common People). All seasons of “Black Mirror” are available to stream on Netflix. Michelle Williams as Molly in “Dying for Sex” (Sarah Shatz/FX) Dying for Sex The limited series, based on a true story, earned nine nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Directing (Shannon Murphy for It’s Not That Serious) and Outstanding Writing (Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether for Good Value Diet Soda). Michelle Williams, Rob Delaney and Jenny Slate all received acting nominations. The FX series is available to stream on Hulu. Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch in “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.” (Netflix) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Based on the real-life murder trial, Ryan Murphy’s “Monsters” received 11 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series. Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny all received acting nominations for their performances. The anthology series is available to stream on Netflix. Cristin Milioti in “The Penguin” (HBO) The Penguin “The Penguin” was the second-most nominated series at the 2025 Emmy Awards with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series. Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti and Deirdre O’Connell all received individual nominations for their performances. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Directing (Helen Shaver for Cent’anni, Jennifer Getzinger for A Great Or Little Thing) and Outstanding Writing (Lauren LeFranc for A Great Or Little Thing). The DC comics series is available to stream on HBO Max. Jake Gyllenhaal and Renate Reinsve in “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+) Presumed Innocent The crime thriller series received four nominations for Outstanding Actor (Jake Gyllenhaal), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard) and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga). It is available to stream on Apple TV+. Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in “Dope Thief” (Credit: Apple TV+) Dope Thief The Apple TV+ original series received one nomination for Outstanding Actor for Brian Tyree Henry. Cate Blanchett in “Disclaimer” (Photo Credit: Apple TV+) Disclaimer Cate Blanchett was nominated for Outstanding Actress for her performance in the series. It is available to stream on Apple TV+. Meghann Fahy in “Sirens.” (Macall Polay/Netflix) Sirens The Netflix original series received two nominations for Outstanding Actress for Meghann Fahy and Outstanding Directing (Nicole Kassell for Exile). Hazel Doupe and Lola Petticrew in “Say Nothing” (Rob Youngson/FX) Say Nothing The historical drama series earned one nomination for Outstanding Writing (Joshua Zetumer for The People in the Dirt). The FX series is available to stream on Hulu.

Reality Competition series