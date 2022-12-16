13 years after “Avatar” first premiered, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is finally here.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — the second film in James Cameron’s planned series of five “Avatar” movies — finds Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family fully integrated into the universe of the Na’vi. With Pandora under siege of the American military, the family must adapt to a new home as they leave their community for its protection.

If you need a refresher on how we found Jake as a member of the Na’vi in the first place, here’s where to the first “Avatar.”

Where is “Avatar” streaming?

You can stream “Avatar” for free on Disney+ or rent it for $3.99 on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Google Play, Redbox or Vudu. It is, of course, also available to purchase on 4K Digital or Blu-ray for pristine quality, although the Disney+ version is 4K and looks pretty stunning.

What is “Avatar” about?

The sci-fi film follows Jake Sully, a paraplegic marine who is offered a new opportunity to serve his country by traveling to a planet called Pandora, where an indigenous species called the Na’vi inhabits a space full of a rich natural resource sought by the U.S. To do so, Jake transforms into the body of a Na’vi as he integrates himself into their society to gain the community’s trust. As Jake bonds with the Na’vi people and learns their ways, however, his loyalty shifts and he must choose what on side of the fight he belongs.

Who is in the “Avatar” cast?

Sam Worthington stars as Jake Sully alongside Zoe Saldana, who stars as Neytiri. Other notable cast members include Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore and Wes Studi.

Watch the “Avatar” trailer: