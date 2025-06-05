Where to Watch ‘Ballerina’: Is the ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Streaming or in Theaters?

“Ballerina” – a film set in the John Wick universe – has finally hit theaters.

The new film is set during the events of “John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and follows Ana de Armas as Eve – a woman who is trained to be an assassin secretly at a ballet school. Keanu Reeves also returns in the film as the titular John Wick for a period of time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Ballerina” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Ballerina” come out?

“Ballerina” releases in theaters on Friday, June 6.

Is “Ballerina” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Ballerina” is only playing in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. When the film does move to streaming services, it will be available on Starz.

Find “Ballerina” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Ballerina” cast?

The film stars Ana de Armas as Eve. She’s joined by “John Wick” alums Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Gabriel Byrne, David Castañeda and Lance Reddick – who is appearing in his last posthumous role following his death in 2023.

What is “Ballerina” about?

“Ballerina” is the latest spinoff in the John Wick universe. It follows a woman enrolled in a ballet school that is secretly training students to be the next great assassins in the world. It takes place around the events of “John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

“An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death.”

Watch the trailer: