Critics love Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, his two leads from 2008’s black crime comedy “In Bruges” as feuding former friends.

The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Farrell won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor and McDonagh won for Best Screenplay. Five years ago, McDonagh won the same award for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which set the stage for an Oscar in the same category. “Billboards” stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell also won Oscars.

So could this be the film that might finally get Farrell his first Academy Award nomination? The actor, who netted a Golden Globe for “In Bruges,” is overdue for some Oscar love, as is Gleeson, an Emmy winner for 2009’s “Into the Storm.”

Here’s what you need to know about when and where to watch the movie, which is sure to be top of this years awards discussions.

When Is the “The Banshees of Inisherin’s” Release Date?

The movie opened on Friday, Oct. 21 in limited release and will expand to more theaters in the coming weeks.

Is “The Banshees of Inisherin” Streaming or in Theaters?

It’s currently playing in theaters and, as of Dec. 13, streaming on HBO Max.

Who Is in the “The Banshees of Inisherin” Cast?

Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin, Brendan Gleeson as Colm Doherty, Kerry Condon as Siobhán Súilleabháin, Barry Keoghan as Dominic Kearney, Pat Shortt as Jonjo Devine, Jon Kenny as Gerry, Gary Lydon as Peadar Kearney, Sheila Flitton as Mrs. McCormick, and David Pearse as the Priest.

What Is “The Banshees of Inisherin” About?

Pádraic (Farrell) is stunned when his lifelong pal Colm (Gleeson) unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. He enlists the aid of his sister Siobhán (Condon) and troubled young Dominic (Keoghan) to help patch things up. But Colm stands firm and delivers an ultimatum that leads to a shocking turn of events.

What is “The Banshees of Inisherin” Rated?

The movie is rated R for strong graphic violence, gore, pervasive language throughout, some sexuality/nudity and for substance abuse (alcohol and drugs).

Watch the Trailer