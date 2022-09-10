The 2022 Venice Film Festival has awarded Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” the Golden Lion for Best Film, with Colin Farrell and Cate Blanchett landing the Coppa Volpi for Best Actor and Best Actress.

The Silver Lion for Best Director went to Luca Guadagnino for “Bones and All.” The cannibal love story also saw co-star Taylor Russell win the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

In addition to Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” won the award for Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh. The film, which follows an abrupt fallout between two best friends (“In Bruges” co-stars Farrell and Brendan Gleeson), received a 13-minute standing ovation at its Tuesday premiere. Meanwhile, Blanchett won her second Volpi Cup (following her performance as Bob Dylan in 2007’s “I’m Not There”) for playing the world-renowned composer at the center of Todd Field’s “Tár.”

“Saint Omer,” the first narrative feature from documentary filmmaker Alice Diop, scored two trophies as well. The courtroom drama won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize and the Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award for Debut Film.

Rounding out the major awards is Jafar Panahi’s metafictive love triangle “No Bears,” which won the Special Jury Prize.

Chaired by Julianne Moore, the Venezia 79 Jury consisted of Mariano Cohn, Leonardo DiCostanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. The Luigi de Laurentiis award committee was chaired by Michelangelo Frammartino and comprised of Jan Matuszyński, Ana Rocha de Sousa, Tessa Thompson and Rosalie Varda.

Venezia 79 (Competition)

GOLDEN LION for Best Film to:

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

by Laura Poitras (USA)

SILVER LION – GRAND JURY PRIZE to:

“Saint Omer”

by Alice Diop (France)

SILVER LION – AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR to:

Luca Guadagnino

for the film “Bones and All” (USA, Italy)

COPPA VOLPI

for Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett

in the film “TÁR” by Todd Field (USA)

COPPA VOLPI

for Best Actor:

Colin Farrell

in the film “The Banshees of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh (Ireland, UK, USA)

AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY to:

Martin McDonagh

for the film The Banshees of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh (Ireland, UK, USA)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE to:

“Khers Nist (No Bears)

by Jafar Panahi (Iran)

MARCELLO MASTROIANNI AWARD

for Best Young Actor or Actress to:

Taylor Russell

in the film “Bones and All” by Luca Guadagnino (USA, Italy)

Orizzonti (Horizons)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST FILM to:

“Jang-e Jahani Sevom” (“World War III”)

by Houman Seyedi (Iran)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel

for the film “Vera” (Austria)

SPECIAL ORIZZONTI JURY PRIZE to:

“Chleb I Sol” (“Bread and Salt”)

by Damian Kocur (Poland)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS to:

Vera Gemma

in the film “Vera” by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Austria)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR to:

Mohsen Tanabandeh

in the film “Jang-e Jahani Sevom” (“World War III”) by Houman Seyedi (Iran)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY to:

Fernando Guzzoni

for the film “Blanquita” by Fernando Guzzoni (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM to:

“Snow in September”

by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir (France, Mongolia)

VENICE SHORT FILM NOMINATION FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2022 to:

“Snow in September”

by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir (France, Mongolia)

Orizzonti Extra

ARMANI BEAUTY AUDIENCE AWARD to:

“Nezouh”

by Soudade Kaadan (UK, Syria, France)

Venice Award for a Debut Film

LION OF THE FUTURE

“LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS” VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM to:

“Saint Omer”

by Alice Diop (France)

Venice Classics

VENICE CLASSICS AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY ON CINEMA to:

“Fragments of Paradise”

by KD Davison (USA)

VENICE CLASSICS AWARD FOR BEST RESTORED FILM to:

“Koroshi no Rakuin” (“Branded to Kill”)

by Suzuki Seijun (Japan, 1967)

Venice Immersive

VENICE IMMERSIVE BEST EXPERIENCE to:

“The Man Who Couldn’t Leave”

by Singing Chen (Taipei)

VENICE IMMERSIVE GRAND JURY PRIZE to:

“From the Main Square”

by Pedro Harres (Germany)

VENICE IMMERSIVE SPECIAL JURY PRIZE to:

“Eggscape”

by German Heller (Argentina)