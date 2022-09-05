Director and actress Olivia Wilde has removed herself from the “Don’t Worry Darling” controversy conversation, saying “I don’t feel the need to contribute,” at a press conference Monday.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself,” Wilde said at the Venice Film Festival. “I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished,” said Wilde.

Wilde specifically dodged a question about her rumored falling out with Florence Pugh, whose severely limited promotional press for the film fueled speculation about an alleged feud between Pugh and Wilde, instead saying “Florence is a force.”

In the latest of the highly-followed saga, Pugh further limited her press involvement when TheWrap learned Sunday she would not be in attendance at the press conference for the movie at the Venice Film Festival, but would appear on the red carpet for the film’s premiere and will be in attendance at the screening.

When asked if she could “clear the air” between her and Pugh Wilde responded kindly, noting that Pugh is flying from production of “Dune: Part Two” to attend the red carpet and screening.

“We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [at the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing.”

In promoting her second directorial feature, Wilde has certainly addressed some points of controversy, including Shia LaBeouf’s involvement in the feminist thriller, as Wilde told Variety that actor initially landed the lead role before Wilde chose to fire him as production was ramping up in 2020.

When asked to elaborate more on the situation involving LaBeouf, a moderator for the festival halted the question, noting that Wilde’s previous answer had addressed it.

Earlier this month, a studio exec told TheWrap that the studio knew that Pugh’s availability for the press tour on “Don’t Worry Darling” would be limited, considering “Dune 2” is also a Warner Bros. project, and planned for such. It’s interesting to note that “Dune: Part Two” star Timothee Chalamet was in attendance for the press conference, red carpet and premiere of his new film “Bones and All” at Venice on Friday.

Variety first broke the news.