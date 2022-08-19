Have you ever heard a rustling in the bushes and been relieved to find out it wasn’t a ferocious lion? Idris Elba isn’t so lucky in his newest thriller “Beast.”

As Elba’s character and his family explore a game reserve in South Africa alongside a knowledgeable wildlife biologist, they have all the fixings for a healing vacation — until they realize they are being stalked by an apex predator.

If you’re wondering how to watch “Beast” when it comes out Friday, Aug. 19, look no further.

When Does “Beast” Come Out?

“Beast” opens on Aug. 19.

Is “Beast” in Theaters or Streaming?

The film will open exclusively in theaters on Aug. 19 and will not be immediately streaming.

However, since it is a Universal Pictures release, we can expect “Beast” to be streaming on Peacock at some point in the near future. Some Universal films like “The Northman” were streaming within 30 days of hitting theaters, while others like “Jurassic World Dominion” have enjoyed a long window of theatrical exclusivity.

Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month with ads, or you can subscribe to the ad-free version Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month.

What Is “Beast” About?

Recent widow Dr. Nate Daniels takes his two teenage daughters on a trip to South Africa where they explore a game reserve managed by wildlife biologist Martin Battles. Visiting the place where he and his wife met, Nate hopes to reconnect with his daughters after their mother’s passing. However, the peaceful trip quickly changes its tone when a fierce lion begins stalking the group and Nate must protect his family from becoming prey.

Who Is in the “Beast” cast?

Elba stars as Nate alongside Sharlto Copley, who plays the wildlife biologist. Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries play Nate’s daughters, Meredith and Norah, respectively. Mel Jarnson and Anzor Alem also made appearances in the thriller.

Watch the “Beast” Trailer