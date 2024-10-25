How to Watch Beyoncé at Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally

Beyoncé will join Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in Houston, Texas less than two weeks away from Election Day.

The Grammy Award-winner is set to discuss abortion rights with the Democratic nominee in her hometown Friday afternoon. Though Beyoncé has not made a public appearance with the vice president, yet, her song “Freedom” has been an anthem throughout the Harris-Walz campaign.

This election cycle is not the first time that Beyoncé has expressed her support for Harris. In 2016 the singer posed with a “Biden-Harris” face mask to show she was backing President Joe Biden and Harris against Donald Trump.

Friday’s rally is available to stream for free on PBS.

Watch the Houston rally here:

This scheduled appearance comes after months of speculation from anxiously awaiting fans. TMZ reported in August that the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer would appear on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, but this did not come to fruition.

Beyoncé won’t be the only singer-songwriter campaigning for Harris in Houston, either. The Harris campaign already announced guitarist Willie Nelson will be there, as well as DJ Tryfe and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.