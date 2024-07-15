How to Watch Biden’s NBC Interview With Lester Holt: What Time Is It?

Just days after an attempted assassination of his opponent for the presidency, President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

The interview took place at the White House Monday – a change in the original plan for the safety of the president.

This will be Biden’s second major interview scheduled since the first presidential debate. His ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos intended to calm voters after his dismal debate performance, but viewers were not so easily swayed.

In his first press conference since the debate, Biden held his ground through his remarks and round of questioning, but not without a few flubs: Vice President Trump and President Putin, most notably.

Curious about how the president will fare in tonight’s sit-down interview with Lester Holt? Keep reading for where to watch.

What time is the interview?

The unedited interview will be broadcast during a special program slot on NBC at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET Monday.

How can I watch it?

Biden’s first sit down interview since the assassination attempt against former president and now official GOP nominee Donald Trump will be broadcast live in full on NBC. Excerpts of the interview are expected to be shown during the prior evening news program.

Is the interview streaming?

Viewers can stream the special online on “NBC News Now” at 9 p.m. ET. Portions of the interview will air earlier in the day on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” at 6:30 p.m. ET and clips and coverage will be available on NBCNews.com.

Where is the interview happening?

The interview was scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, but the president canceled the trip after the assassination attempt and conducted it instead at the White House.

Watch a clip from the interview: