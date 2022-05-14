Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards is sure to unite all of your favorite artists under one roof in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, for the first time since 2019. The live broadcast, which will air on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT, will see some of the biggest names in music take to the stage to perform and accept coveted recognitions.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Among the headliners are this year’s Billboard Icon Award honoree Mary J. Blige and the Grammy-winning R&B duo Silk Sonic (consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak). Read on below for everything else you need to know about the BBMAs, including how and where to watch the show.

Where can I watch the BBMAs?

Good news for cord cutters: The awards ceremony is available for live-streaming on Peacock Premium. It will also be available on other platforms that offer live TV and cable channels, like DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

For those who have cable, the Billboard Awards will air on NBC live on both coasts. Peacock Premium is $4.99/month.

Who are the nominees?

The Weeknd leads the pack with an impressive 17 nominations, including nods for top artist, top male artist and top 100 artist. Next up is Doja Cat, with 14 nods. The “Planet Her” artist’s smash hit song “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA is a favorite in categories top hot 100 song, top collaboration and the new category top viral song. Justin Bieber, Ye and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with 13 nominations each.

Additionally, 14-year-old Mari Copeny — best known as youth activist Little Miss Flint — will be receiving this year’s Billboard Music Award Changemaker Award for her dedication to environmental and climate justice.

Here’s a complete list of all the finalists, including a breakdown on how winners are chosen.

Who else is performing at the show?

The slated performers include Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Travis Scott and Elle King and Miranda Lambert, who will perform a duet of their song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” Sheeran will perform from Belfast, where he is currently on tour. Notably, this is Scott’s first awards show performance following November’s Astroworld Festival tragedy, in which 10 people died in a massive crowd crush.

Other performers include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Burna Boy, Rauw Alejandro and Morgan Wallen, who is taking to the stage for the first time after being barred from attending and performing at several awards ceremonies following his on-video usage of the n-word.