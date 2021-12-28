How to Watch ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: What Time Is It Streaming?

It’s been over a year since “The Mandalorian” Season 2 aired on Disney+, but at long last a new live-action “Star Wars” series is upon us: “The Book of Boba Fett.” The new show was teased during the credits of the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” and follows Boba Fett’s triumphant return in the second season of the first live-action “Star Wars” TV series. And while we patiently await any news regarding a timetable for “The Mandalorian” Season 3, “The Book of Boba Fett” is meant to tide “Star Wars” fans over for the next few weeks.

So what time does the “Boba Fett” show debut on Disney+? How many episdoes is it? And what, exactly, is this new show about? All your questions answered below.

What Time Does “The Book of Boba Fett” Premiere on Disney+?

The first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” will be released on Disney+ at exactly 12am PT on Wednesday, Dec. 29. That’s 3am ET for those on the east coast, and is in line with the release windows of past highly anticipated Disney+ original series.

Is “The Book of Boba Fett” Released Weekly or All at Once?

Lucasfilm/Disney+

Just like “The Mandalorian,” one new episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” will be released each Wednesday until the season is complete. So the show is following a weekly release format.

How Many Episodes Is “The Book of Boba Fett?”

The first season of “The Book of Boba Fett” will consist of seven episodes. The season finale will air on Feb. 9, 2022, although Lucasfilm has not revealed whether this will be an ongoing show or if “The Book of Boba Fett” is a one-season miniseries.

What Is “The Book of Boba Fett” About?

This new series picks up where “The Mandalorian” Season 2 left off, with Boba Fett assuming the role that Jabba the Hutt previously filled in controlling the underground criminal world. It takes place a few years after the events of “Return of the Jedi” but well before the events of “The Force Awakens.” This is all the plot information we know at this time, as the storyline is being kept under lock and key.

Who Is in the “Book of Boba Fett” Cast?

Lucasfilm/Disney+

As per usual, Lucasfilm and Disney+ are keeping a tight lid on “The Book of Boba Fett.” The cast members who have been confirmed include Temuera Morrison reprising his role as Boba Fett from the “Star Wars” prequels and “The Mandalorian” and Ming-Na Wen reprising her role as Boba Fett’s partner (whom he saved) Fennec Shand, who first appeared in “The Mandalorian.”

We also know from the trailer that Jennifer Beals and David Pasquesi appear in the show, but it’s unclear how significant their roles are.

Who Made “The Book of Boba Fett?”

“The Book of Boba Fett” is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who executive produce and run “The Mandalorian,” as well as Robert Rodriguez who directed the Boba Fett episode of “The Mandalorian” and serves as director of three episodes of “The Book of Boba Fett.” Kathleen Kenendy is also an executive producer on the series.

Ludwig Göransson, the Oscar-winning composer behind “The Mandalorian,” is composing the score for “The Book of Boba Fett” and the series uses the same groundbreaking StageCraft technology that brings “The Mandalorian” to life.