Ahead of Earth Day 2024 comes the relevant documentary “Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion” from Academy Award-winning director Eva Orner. Focused on the behind-the-scenes controversies of a company that dominated young teenage girl fashion in the 2010s, the film reveals some shocking allegations as told by former employees.

Experts in the world of fast fashion and its environmental impact also weigh in, giving more context to the rise and success of the clothing brand as well as its negative implications in other parts of the world.

For those nostalgic about this Tumblr and Instagram phenomenon or others just wondering how to get introduced to “Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion,” we’ve gathered the pertinent information, below:

When does “Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion” premiere?

The HBO original documentary premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

Is “Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion” streaming?

Yes! The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Max.

What is “Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion” about?

Orner dives into how teen girls became exposed to the clothing store as it took off via social media before interviewing former employees for in-depth detail about what it was like to work at the chain store. Their experiences expose a toxic environment under the surface of what was otherwise a must-have brand for many.

For starters, the founder of the company engaged in questionable behavior while hiring girls to work in the retail giant’s brick-and-mortar stores. He also fired employees on whims as quickly as he hired them. Elsewhere, the documentary takes the time to show the consequences that fast fashion methods have on the planet, even if they exist on the other side of the world and far out of sight. The evidence ultimately encourages for more sustainable practices to be explored in fashion immediately.

Who is in “Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion”?

Former employees and executives of Brandy Melville as well as fashion experts and insiders serve as sources for the documentary film. Insider investigative journalist Kate Taylor, who wrote an article that spurred further investigation into the company, is featured in the documentary. Additionally, Matteo Biffoni, mayor of Prato, Italy, where fast fashion boutiques thrive, also features in the film.

CEO of Remake Advocacy Group Ayesha Barenblat, CEO of Textile Exchange Claire Bergkamp, and Manteco s.p.a. executives Matteo Mantellassi, Marco Mantellassi and Franco Mantellassi, who all advocate for sustainable fashion methods, appear too.

