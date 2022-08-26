John Boyega stars as a Marine veteran in “Breaking,” a dramatic thriller that documents the injustices felt by service members once they’ve returned to civilian life.

Based on the real life of Brian Brown-Easley, a former lance corporal in the Marine Corps, much of the plot follows a 2018 article written by Aaron Gell. After separating from the service with an honorable discharge in 2005, Brian returns home to Georgia, plagued by mental health challenges. When his disability check from the VA did not arrive in 2017, he turned to a dangerous solution to his financial trouble.

If you’re wondering when and how to watch “Breaking,” we’ve got you covered.

Is “Breaking” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Breaking” will open exclusively in theaters nationwide Friday, Aug. 26. A streaming release date or platform have not been announced, so as of right now the only way to see the film in in a movie theater. Check your local listings.

What is “Breaking” About?

The film follows Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley as he struggles to reintegrate into civilian life. Facing a number of mental, emotional and financial challenges, Brian seeks help at the Veterans Affairs. When he is denied assistance and left in a desperate situation, he turns to a criminal solution and takes a bank and several of its employees hostage. When the police arrive on the scene, a tense confrontation emerges.

Is “Breaking” a True Story?

Yes, the film is based on the tragic true story of Brian Easley that was chronicled in a 2018 article from Task & Purpose.

Who Is in the “Breaking” Cast?

Besides Boyega, the film also stars Nicole Beharie as Estel Valerie, Selenis Leyva as Rosa Diaz and Michael Kenneth Williams as Eli Bernard. Other notable cast members include Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan, Olivia Washington and Robb Derringer.

Watch the “Breaking” Trailer:

Where Are Other John Boyega Movies Streaming?

You can stream Boyega’s “Star Wars” trilogy on Disney+.

“Imperial Dreams” is streaming on Netflix.

And “Detroit,” directed by Kathryn Bigelow, is streaming on Hulu and Paramount+.