We’re still a few months out from Wimbledon, but “Challengers” may just be filling the void until then. So, where can you watch it?

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the new film puts Zendaya at the center of a steamy love triangle between two tennis pros. Her character is a formidable player herself, and between the three of them, the competitive nature of things gets out of hand a bit quickly.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Challengers” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Challengers” come out?

“Challengers” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, April 26. Depending on where you live, early screenings might be available at your local theater.

“Challengers” Showtimes and Tickets

Look for “Challengers” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Challengers” streaming?

For the time being, no. “Challengers” will be something you can only see in theaters for its debut. Eventually though, as an Amazon MGM project, it will end up streaming on Prime Video. An exact streaming release date hasn’t been set yet, but we’ll keep you updated when it does.

Who stars in “Challengers”?

The movie centers on a love triangle, so rounding out the trio — or perhaps, angling it off? — alongside Zendaya are “West Side Story” breakout Mike Faist and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor.

What is “Challengers” about?

“Challengers” centers on Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy whose career is seemingly ended after a bad injury to her knee. From there, she pivots into coaching, aiming to help her husband (Faist) snap a losing streak.

Per the official logline of the film: Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Watch the trailer