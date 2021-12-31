“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted and executive produced by Ryan Seacrest, will return to the air just shy of the program’s 50th anniversary. The special will mark Seacrest’s 16th year as co-host; his tenure began in 2005 alongside the program’s founder and host since 1972, Dick Clark. Seacrest took over after Clark’s death in 2012, and the rest is history.

Seacrest will be joined by celebrity co-hosts Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy, with more names yet to be announced. Musical performers include Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, and more.

If you’d like to ring in the new year with Seacrest & Co., here’s how to watch the live show. For a list of alternative NYE shows, see below.

What Time Does “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Start?

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will begin on Dec. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET and end at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Where Is “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Airing on TV?

You can watch the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC.

Will “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Be Streaming?

If you’d prefer to stream the program, head to ABC’s website and/or app.

The show will also stream on the Hulu+ app or YouTube’s YouTube TV. Both of these methods require a Live TV subscription.

Where are other New Year’s Eve specials playing?

Although the annual broadcast is NYE’s longest-running and most-watched special, there are plenty of alternatives to check out. Here are some other options and where to watch them: