Whether you’re a fan of “Dragon Ball” and “Dragon Ball Z” anime or new to the adaptation of the manga comics, “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” will be a fun watch for anyone ready for playful characters and intense fight scenes.

The newest installation of the anime series follows Piccolo as he gets ready to take on the Red Ribbon Army, who has returned and wants revenge on Goku.

Here’s how to watch the latest adaptation when it comes out on Friday, Aug. 19.

Will “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” Be in Theaters?

Yes, the action fantasy will premiere in theaters Aug. 19, with early showings beginning on Aug. 18. Check your local listings.

Is “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” Streaming?

While “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” will not be streaming upon its initial release, it will eventually be streaming on Crunchyroll.

What Is “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” About?

The latest installation of the “Dragon Ball” institution sees the return of Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that Goku previously destroyed. Since its destruction, the army has been reformed with new and mightier Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 and is back for vengeance against Goku and his family. The film follows Piccolo as he prepares to fight Magenta and the new robots whose strength poses a formidable threat.

Who Is in the “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” Cast?

Japanese voice actors include Masako Nozawa (Goku, Gohan and Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta) and Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin). The English version will include Sean Schemmel as Goku, Kyle Hebert as Gohan, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta and Jeannie Tirado as Pan.

Watch the “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” Trailer: