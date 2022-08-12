Aubrey Plaza has a liaison with danger and credit card fraud in her newest thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The “Parks and Recreation” star takes the titular role in the drama as she tries to solve her student debt crisis by taking a shady gig that might cost her more than just money. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but is now finally releasing courtesy of Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.

But how can you watch “Emily the Criminal” and who else is in it? All your questions answered below.

Will “Emily the Criminal” be in theaters?

Yes, the drama will premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, Aug. 12.

Is “Emily the Criminal” streaming?

No, the film is not currently streaming on any services, so the only way to see it right now is in theaters. However, it should be available to rent on VOD at some point relatively soon.

What is “Emily the Criminal” about?

Inundated with student debt and barred from the job market due to her criminal record, Emily tries to fix her money problems by working for middleman Youcef, who tasks her to be a “dummy shopper” by buying goods with stolen credit cards. “In the next hour, you will make $200 cash, but you will have to do something illegal,” he tells her. “You won’t be in danger, but you will be breaking the law.”

As Emily becomes enticed with the quick cash and her partner, the pair plan to level up their game and face deadly consequences along the way.

Who is in the “Emily the Criminal” cast?

Plaza stars as Emily in the thriller alongside Theo Rossi, who plays Youcef. Bernardo Badillo, Jonathan Avigdori, Kim Yarbrough, Wesley Han, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Gina Gershon also star.

Watch the “Emily the Criminal” trailer: