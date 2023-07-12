Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced live on Wednesday morning by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma.

Here’s where and when you can stream the announcement live.

What time are the nominations announced?

The 75th Emmy Award nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET.

TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond made predictions in 22 Emmy categories, which you can read here.

Are the 75th Emmy Award nominations streaming?

The nominations will be streaming on multiple platforms.

They’ll be streamed live on Emmy.com/nominations.

Or you can stream the nominations via YouTube below:

Who is announcing the 75th Emmy Award nominations?

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma will announce the nominations live Wednesday morning.

Brown received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2021 for “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Where can I see a full list of the nominees?

TheWrap will be updating its list of Emmy nominees as they are announced live.

When will the 75th Emmy Awards be held?

Tune in to the 75th annual ceremony on Sept. 18, where it will air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. Unless there’s a delay…